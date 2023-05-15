Hilda Baci nicks 100 hours record time in ‘cook-a-thon’

Nigeria erupted in joy after a 27-year-old chef, Hilda Baci, nicked the record time of 100 hours at the ongoing cook-a- thon competition in Lagos on Monday.

She had earlier hit her 96-hour target but extended this to 100 hours at the behest of supporters cheering her on the unprecedented feat in the contest taking place at Amore Gardens in the Lekki area of the state.

Baci had on Monday surpassed Lata Tondon, an Indian who finished the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds in the 2019 competition held in Rewa, India.

