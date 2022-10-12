Metro
Hisbah arrests 31 for alleged prostitution, consumption of alcohol In Jigawa
The Islamic police otherwise known as Hisbah on Wednesday arrested 31 persons including 25 women for engaging in “immoral act” in Kazaure local government area of Jigawa State.
The Hisbah Commander, Ibrahim Dahiru, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Dutse, said the suspects were arrested at about 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday for engaging in prostitution and drinking of alcoholic beverages.
Read also:Jigawa Hisbah arrests 99 people for indulging in s3xual immorality
He said the suspects were arrested when the Hisbah operatives were on a “reap what you sow” operation.
According to him, 55 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages and 50 litres of locally-brewed alcohol known as burukutu were seized from the suspects.
Dahiru added that the suspects and the seized items had been handed over to the police in the area.
By Promise Eze
