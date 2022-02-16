Metro
Hisbah Board arrests 78 for alleged immorality, indecent dressing in Kano
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 78 persons who attended an overnight party in the state for alleged acts of immorality and indecent dressing.
The partygoers were arrested during a raid of an event centre, White House in the Nasarawa GRA last weekend.
The Director-General of the Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn Sina, told journalists on Wednesday that the youths were not arrested for conducting same-s3x marriage contrary to reports in some quarters.
READ ALSO: Hisbah Board destroys 3.8m bottles of beer in Kano
He said: “When we received the report, we went there and could not establish the fact that they were holding same-s3x marriage but we caught them in a highly immoral situation both the males and females.”
He said the suspects claimed they were celebrating their friend’s birthday.
