Hisbah sacks Commander who was caught in hotel with married woman | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Hisbah sacks Commander who was caught in hotel with married woman
The Kano State Hisbah Command has fired a Commander of the outfit, Sani Nasidi Uba Rimo, after he was allegedly caught with a married woman at a hotel in the metropolis.
The Public Relations Officer of the state Hisbah board, Lawal Fagge, who confirmed this on Tuesday, said a committee set up to investigate allegations of adultery against Rimo, found him guilty, hence the termination of his appointment.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Rimo, who led a campaign aimed at chasing out prostitutes from Kano, was reportedly caught with a married woman at a hotel room in the Sabon Gari area of Kano, in February.
Read also: Kano Hisbah arrests 19 women over alleged immorality
The matter was brought to public knowledge when it featured on a magazine programme, ‘Inda Ranka’ on Freedom Radio, a private station in the state.
When he was asked to identify the woman, he reportedly said she was his niece, claiming that he kept her in a hotel room because she was having issues with her husband.
The Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina, later set up a committee to investigate the matter.
By Isaac Dachen…
