Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol in Katsina

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has seized 142 cartons of alcohol intended for delivery to Daura local government area of the state.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Dr. Aminu Usman, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Katsina.

He said the alcohol was seized on Monday during a city-wide patrol to eradicate immoral behaviours and indiscipline in the state

Usman said: “This task was supervised by Malam Nafi’u Ma’azu-Akilu, who ensured the items were transported to the board’s headquarters for further investigation.

“In a related development, the board also arraigned two women, for the fourth time, on charges of loitering and immoral conduct.

“The women, Fatima Umar (Yargata) and Raliya Isah (Yar Ruma), are both approximately 24 years old.”

He said the women failed to reform their behavior despite previous warnings and counseling, leading to their arraignment before a Sharia Court in the state.

He added that the women pleaded guilty and were remanded in a correctional facility till Thursday.

