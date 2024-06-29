Metro
Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol in Katsina
The Katsina State Hisbah Board has seized 142 cartons of alcohol intended for delivery to Daura local government area of the state.
The Hisbah Commander in the state, Dr. Aminu Usman, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Katsina.
He said the alcohol was seized on Monday during a city-wide patrol to eradicate immoral behaviours and indiscipline in the state
Usman said: “This task was supervised by Malam Nafi’u Ma’azu-Akilu, who ensured the items were transported to the board’s headquarters for further investigation.
“In a related development, the board also arraigned two women, for the fourth time, on charges of loitering and immoral conduct.
“The women, Fatima Umar (Yargata) and Raliya Isah (Yar Ruma), are both approximately 24 years old.”
He said the women failed to reform their behavior despite previous warnings and counseling, leading to their arraignment before a Sharia Court in the state.
He added that the women pleaded guilty and were remanded in a correctional facility till Thursday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...