Hisbah seizes, destroys bottles of beer worth N200m in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board on Sunday destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200m, which were confiscated within Kano metropolis.

The bottles were burnt in Kalebawa in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

The state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna said consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants were against Islam.

The governor was quoted in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Fagge, as saying “Even in Kano we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the state.”

Ganduje added that Hisbah Board was established to restore morality to the society.

The statement also quoted the Commander General, Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina, as saying that the beer confiscated was worth over N200m.

