History made as Biden appoints first black White House Press Secretary

History has been made as US President Joe Biden Thursday announced the appointment of Karine Jean-Pierre as the first ever black White House Press Secretary.

The appointment also made Jean-Pierre the first openly LGBTQ person to occupy the high profile role in the US.

The press secretary is the highest profile public-facing staff job in the White House and is seen as the first point of contact between the President and the American people.

Before her, the only other Black woman, Judy Smith, had been deputy White House press secretary during the George Bush’s presidency in 1991.

A long-time advisor to Biden, Jean-Pierre worked on both of former president Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012 and then on Biden’s campaign in 2020 before joining his team at the White House.

She will replace Jen Psaki under whom she served as deputy and who is set to leave White House on May 13.

While making the announcement in a statement, President Biden said he was happy and proud to announce Jean-Pierre’s appointment.

“Jean-Pierre not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.

“Jill and I have known and respected her for a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration,” Biden said.

While introducing Jean-Pierre, Psaki said, she was the right fit for the job as her “promotion is an amazing representation matters and she is going to give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big.”

“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me. It is an honour and a privilege to be behind this podium,” Jean-Pierre said in a brief appearance in the White House press room.

