Hit by criticisms, NNPC explains criteria for recent top management appointments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared that professional competence, adherence to the principle of transparency and accountability was the yardstick used to engage the recent top management appointment executed in the first week of March.

The corporation stated this in reaction to criticisms that trailed its appointed of new top management officials in March. Many Nigerians, especially from the Niger Delta area, had cried out that the appointments were lopsided, and favoured those from the northern part of the country.

But Dr Kennie Obateru, the spokesman for the corporation in a statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday, said many top management officers of the corporation were moved to new positions, while some were promoted based on their verifiable track records of performance.

“Some Chief Operating Officers, Group General Managers and Managing Directors of subsidiaries were affected in what some industry analysts described as the most objective placement exercise in the recent history of the National Oil Company.

Obateru added that Mr Bala Wunti, the erstwhile Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company was appointed as the new GGM of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

“With a chain of experience spanning close to 30 years, Wunti who hailed from the North East, was the initiator of ‘Operation White,’ a system put in place to promote transparency and accountability in the distribution of petroleum products across the country.

“The list also included Mr Lawal Sade as the new Managing Director of the NNPC Trading Company, a subsidiary of the corporation.

“Before then he was the MD of NIDAS, a shipping arm of the NNPC. Mr. Sade had been essentially a marketer in the last 20 years with impressive outcomes,” he added.

