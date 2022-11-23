Hive Social on the rise against Twitter, records 1m signups —will it succeed?

A relatively new alternative to Twitter, Hive Social, is reportedly seeing a surge in popularity in the US and other countries in the West.

Founded by a 24 years old executive assistant turned founder, Raluca Pop, the surge has been attributed to people’s decision to flee Elon Musk’s newly acquired social network, Twitter.

In the US alone, the app, over the weekend, rose to top 20 on the App Store, a development analysts attributed to the current situation of Twitter under Elon Musk.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk to resign as Twitter CEO, as Tesla investor sues billionaire

Many, across the world, have criticized Elon Musk’s authoritarian leadership style since he bought the microblogging app, especially for the massive sack that he launched to cut down on the company’s workforce from over 7,000 to barely 2,000 employees.

Checks by Ripples Nigeria reveals that the app takes its design from Twitter and Instagram, where users can grow their following and post on a news feed.

Though Hive Social isn’t the first product to come as a Twitter challenger, its popularity surged in recent days —with claims to have acquired over 1 million user signups.

Recall, in the wake of Twitter ban in Nigeria that started on June 5, 2021 and ended on January 13, 2022, Adamu Garuba, an APC-card carrying member, also launched a Twitter-like app, Crowwe, that didn’t gain much attention.

Also, prior to the purported rise in the popularity of Hive Social, Mastodon, another Twitter competitor, had emerged but later fell after struggling with technical issues bordering on design, signup and speed.

The question is: Will Hive Social, or any other alternative, displace Twitter, especially for attempting to enter a space that Twitter, supposedly big, has not generated substantial revenue to keep it afloat.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now