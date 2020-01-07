Hold APC responsible for escalated violence, killings, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the opposition party said that Nigerians should hold “fizzling AP responsible for the escalated violence, insurgent attack, bloodletting and worsened insecurity in our nation.”

It said the APC had been feeding fat and servicing its interests from the pains and anguish of suffering Nigerians who daily faced the agony of economic repression, death and violent attacks.

The party also alerted Nigerians to be wary of APC’s renewed attacks and baseless allegations against it and its leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, “all in the failed bid to divert public attention from its atrocities against our country, including compromising our security architecture for selfish purposes.”

The party called on the APC to respond to reported allegation that its administration terminated the nation’s counter-insurgency operations to satisfy foreign interests, leading to escalated violent attacks and bloodletting in various parts of the country, particularly in the north.

“The APC should explain the assertion by international security expert, Eeben Barlow, who reportedly on international television, Aljazeera, told the world that our nation was successfully routing insurgents in the Northeast before the APC and its administration terminated the counter-insurgency operation to satisfy an alleged American interest that assisted it to manipulate its way to power.

“It is instructive to note that the APC had engaged in unwarranted attack on the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as sponsoring negative divisive publications in the last few days in the bid to divert public attention from this very grave issue.

“Nigerians can now see why insurgents, marauders and bandits, who had been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration suddenly resurged in renewed ravaging of communities and killing our compatriots unabated, while the APC and its administration engage in lip service and empty condolence messages.

“Nigerians are aware of how the APC imported political mercenaries, thugs and miscreants from neighboring countries including Niger Republic and used them to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 Presidential elections.

“The APC has failed to account for these miscreants, most of who are now unleashing violence as kidnappers, armed robbers and marauders, pillaging our communities without restrain under the APC.

“It is important to observe that the APC had failed to apologize or join other well-meaning Nigerians in forcefully demanding for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the mass killings in Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Adamawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Nasarawa, Niger and other parts of the country, under its watch.

“Only recently, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of always relying on thugs for elections and Nigerians know the devastation thuggery and its associated violence had caused the nation in the last five years of the APC,” part of the statement read.

