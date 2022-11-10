‘Hold me accountable as president,’ Obi tells Nigerians at Labour Party’s rally

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday asked Nigerians to hold him responsible for his promises if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

Obi, who made the call during the LP presidential campaign rally in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, lamented that Nigeria has not worked due to bad leaders.

The former Anambra governor described the youth and the arable land in the North as the country’s greatest assets.

He said: “In their productive age, our youth must be productive. That is why I said you will not come to Abuja to tell us what you want us to do; we will come to you, you are the government.

“I have said the greatest physical asset of Nigeria, after the human assets we have in the youths, is the vast uncultivated land in the North; I will make it work.

“We have the opportunity to turn Lagos into a financial centre and South-South to become the best in oil and gas. We have the opportunity to turn the South-East into the best in manufacturing and trade.

“Why is it not working? It is because we have people who don’t know anything, and they’re wasting everybody’s time.

“Everything I say today, take it; hold us responsible.“

