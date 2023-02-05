‘Hold Tinubu responsible for economic woes, anti-people policies’ —PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC) says the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should be held responsible for the economic woes Nigeria is currently going through as well as the anti-people policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

In a statement on Saturday by spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said the former Lagos State Governor “set the stage for the national economic setback of the nation and must take responsibility for his actions.”

The PDP PCC said Tinubu and his allies had led a campaign against the introduction of gradual removal of fuel subsidy which had accompanied palliatives meant to cushion the effects of subsidy on Nigerians.

“The APC presidential candidate has looked the other way on the problematic crude oil theft in which our nation loses more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil amounting to over N23 billion naira every day and a staggering yearly N6 trillion, higher than the federal capital budget for 2023,” the Council said.

“Our campaign is already aware that Nigerians know the fact that Tinubu is not worried about fuel and new naira notes scarcity but concerned that the situation was affecting his life ambition of turning Nigeria into his economic empire and fiefdom.

“If Tinubu was ever concerned about Nigerians, what effort did he make to get the government, where he is the national leader, to address the worsening economy, the abysmal living standard and our national descent as one of the fastest growing economies of the world under the PDP, to the poverty capital of the world under his APC?

“It is on record that under this government, which he brought into power and made many appointments into, inflation and unemployment have galloped.

READ ALSO:PDP PCC dismisses fraud allegations against Atiku, says accuser was not an aide

“Millions of Nigerians have lost their jobs and many more can no longer afford their daily meals due to the astronomical cost of living. What were the consoling words of Tinubu to Nigerians?”

“It is appalling that due to the harsh and anti-people economic policies engineered by Tinubu and the government he installed, the naira has lost value under this administration from N199 to a dollar to N760, which contributed to rising costs and forced several businesses to shut down.

“How can Tinubu posture as if he has concern for Nigerians whereas in the almost eight years when banditry, kidnapping and acts of terrorism in the north and other parts of the country went on unchecked with mindless killings, maiming and wanton destruction of public and private property, he had nothing to say.

“Under the administration that Tinubu, by his own words, installed, Nigeria’s debt has recorded an astronomical rise to N77 trillion even with allegations that the borrowed funds are being diverted to APC interests.

“When will Tinubu be concerned about this national malaise?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now