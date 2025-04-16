Holders Real Madrid out of Champions League as Arsenal, Inter through

Defending champions Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal after a thrilling 5-1 quarter-final defeat.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Real Madrid had hoped to pull off a comeback, but it was Arsenal who still won 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

After missing a penalty earlier, Bukayo Saka scored a goal to extend Arsenal’s lead in the tie.

Real hit back just two minutes later when a terrible mistake from William Saliba gifted Vinicius Junior with an open goal to score.

But Gabriel Martinelli capped off a glorious night by making it 2-1 in stoppage time with a breakaway goal, set up by Mikel Merino.

Read Also: PSG, Barcelona reach Champions League semi-finals

Elsewhere, Inter Milan advanced to the semifinal despite being held to a 2-2 draw bg Bayern at the San Siro.

The Italian giants had won 2-1 over the Bundesliga side at the Allianz Arena last week, and have now scaled through with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Despite the late scare, it is Inter who progress to face Barcelona in a tantalising last-four tie.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will take on PSG in the other semifinal tie.

