 'Holding Olympic events without spectators heart-breaking' | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

‘Holding Olympic events without spectators heart-breaking’

Published

18 mins ago

on

Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike has decried the recent resolution by organizers of the 2020 Olympic Games, which bars spectators from major venues.

The decision was made following consideration of the spike in coronavirus infections in Japan.

Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the capital city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games, according to Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa.

But stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have spectators up to 50% of capacity and up to 10,000 people.

Koike said the resolution was “heart-breaking” for those who wanted to attend, although it was not immediately clear if refunds would be made available to ticketholders.

Read Also: Buhari to host Nigeria’s Olympic Team on Monday before departure for Tokyo

There have been calls from around the world for the Olympics to be cancelled due to the rising coronavirus infections in Japan, but organizers have insisted on carrying on.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency in Tokyo is set to run throughout the Games, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga telling reporters it would run from 12 July and remain in place until 22 August.

The resheduled 2020 Olympic Games are billed to take place in the Japanese capital between 23 July and 8 August.

The Paralympic Games are between 24 August and 5 September, 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....