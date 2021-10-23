Entertainment
Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin, reacts to accidental shooting
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has spoken for the first time since he accidentally fired a prop gun at two members of the ‘Rust’ movie production crew, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The actor shared in a statement on Friday that he was heartbroken for Hutchins’ family and was cooperating with the police on the ongoing investigation.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.
“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin tweeted.
