Hollywood actor Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife, Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has won the defamation case against his former wife, Amber Heard.

In a hearing on the case on Wednesday, the jury awarded him $15million as damages.

Specifically, $10million was listed as compensatory damages and $5million as punitive.

The panel of seven in Fairfax decided to award the Pirates of the Caribbean star a total of $15 million in damages after deliberating for about 13 hours.

The judge, however, reduced the $5million punitive damages and he could receive up to $350,000 because Virginia law caps punitive damages in these cases at $350,000.

Depp was not in court for the ruling as he was in the United Kingdom on tour with guitar legend Jeff Beck.

Heard was awarded $2million in compensatory damages out of the $100million she was seeking in her countersuit against her ex-husband. She was awarded zero dollars in punitive damages.

Heard, 36, alleged Depp physically and s3xually abused her.

But Depp repeatedly denied the claims.

Over the course of the six-week trial, Depp’s lawyers went to lengths to prove that Depp, not Heard, was the victim of domestic abuse in their relationship.

