Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey charged with s3xual assault of three men in UK

Hollywood actor and movie producer Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of s3xual assault in the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Thursday, May 26 that the offenses involved three men.

Spacey, 62, was charged after evidence was reviewed following complaints between 2005 and 2013.

Rosemary Ainslie, CPS Special Crime Division Head said the Service “authorized criminal charges for four counts of s3xual assault against three men”.

In a release, she disclosed that Spacey had been charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative s3xual activity without consent”.

Ainslie announced that the evidence earlier gathered was rechecked by the Metropolitan Police.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial”, the statement reads.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire.

The first charge was about an alleged sexual assault in London in March 2005.

The second alleged victim claimed to have been assaulted in London in August 2008.

The third complainant relates to an alleged assault in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

Spacey began his career in the 1980s as a stage actor and rose to fame and wealth. He has won two Oscars and other notable awards.

