Hollywood actor, Will Smith, reacts to Oscar 10-year ban

American actor Will Smith has reacted to the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to ban him from participating in their events for a decade.

On Friday, April 8, the Academy announced that the 53-year-old thespian was banned from all of the organization’s events for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith will however keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in “King Richard.”

Responding to this in a brief statement to Page Six on Friday, the actor said;

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision”

