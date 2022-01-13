Entertainment
Hollywood couple Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end four-year marriage
Hollywood couple, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage.
Prior to the announcement on Momoa’s Instagram page on Wednesday night, he had been in a relationship with Bonet for almost two decades.
Momoa, 42, and 54-year-old Lisa met in 2004, and got married in 2017. They have a 14-year-old daughter, Lola, and 12-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.
Read Momoa’s official statement below.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring
Read also: Dancer, Kaffy, explains why she's thankful her marriage failed
And so~ We share our Family news~
That we are parting ways in marriage.
We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~
But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.
The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.
We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…
Our devotion unwavering
to this sacred life
& our Children
Teaching our Children
What’s possible ~
Living the Prayer
May Love Prevail
✨ J & L
