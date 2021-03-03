Hollywood star, Will Smith eyes US presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Hollywood actor, Will Smith, has subtly revealed his intention to run for the United States’ presidency in the near future.

Smith, however, did not specify the year that he would be contesting for his country’s highest political seat.

The 52-year-old stated this when he featured in the Pod Save America podcast hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor.

At some point, he teased that the Smith family could be headed for the White House.

READ ALSO: Will Smith speaks on divorce to Jada Pinkett

When he was asked to speak on going into politics and running for office, Smith simply laughed and replied: “I think, for now, I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit, and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line.

“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people. I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena.”

Join the conversation

Opinions