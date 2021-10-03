Home of APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe set on fire by unknown gunmen

The mansion of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Joe Igbokwe located in Nnewi, Anambra State was on Sunday set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made this known on his Facebook handle.

He said “here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost .To God be the glory”.

