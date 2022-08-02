Homeless Thai man who stole soap insists on going to jail to end his starvation

A 60-year-old homeless man in Thailand who purposely stole three soap bars from a pharmacy in Bangkok has insisted on going to prison to end his “starvation on the streets.”

The man simply identified as Phichit, confessed to the police on Tuesday after stealing the bars of soap worth 51 baht (approximately $1.41) at a pharmacy in the Sattahip district in Chonburi, that he was tired of starving and was sure he would get free meals in jail.

After he was caught stealing the soaps, other shoppers begged the owners of the pharmacy not to report Phichit to the police and even offered to pay for the items but he insisted on being arrested by the police.

Phichit reportedly said that he was struggling with starvation as he did not have a job and preferred to go to jail where he will be served three meals a day.

“When you are lonely in prison, there are inmates by your side. But if you go outside, you may starve to death,” the man was quoted as saying.

