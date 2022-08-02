Honeywell, Jaiz Bank lead Nigerian capital market’s N364.3bn recovery

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N27.30 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The figure was N364.3 billion higher than the N26.93 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 675.72 basis points or 1.35 percent to close at 50,626.04 as against the 49,950.32 recorded the previous day.

Investors parted with N2.86 billion for 129.1 million shares in 4,706 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the N2.27 billion the shareholders splashed on 176.05 million shares in 4,965 deals on Monday.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers with N0.20kobo to rise from N2.07 to N2.27kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 9.46 percent to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

Caverton’s share value was up by 8.18 percent to end trading with N1.19kobo from N1.10kobo per share.

Japaul Gold joined the gainers with 8 percent to close at N0.27kobo as against the previous N0.25kobo per share.

Mansard gained N0.13kobo to rise from N1.72 kobo to N1.85kobo per share.

McNichols topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.76 percent to drop from N0.82kobo to N0.74kobo per share.



READ ALSO: Investors lose N281.1bn to massive sell-off in Nigeria’s capital market

Wapic’s share price dropped by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

Chams lost 8 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

NGX Group lost N0.60kobo to drop from N21.95kobo to N21.35kobo per share.

UBA’s share dropped from N7.20kobo to N7.05 per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 14.59 million shares valued at N159.55 million.

Multiverse sold 9.47 million shares worth N18 million.

GTCO followed with 9.36 million shares valued at N191.02 million

Zenith Bank traded 9.29 million shares worth N196.24 million, while AIICO traded 6.38 million valued at N3.76 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now