Hoodlum enforcing IPOB’s sit-at-home order dies in gun duel with police in Ebonyi | Ripples Nigeria

A suspected hoodlum enforcing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive died in Ebonyi State on Monday.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, told journalists the hoodlum was killed in a gun duel with the police.

According to her, some hoodlums suspected to be IPOB members were forcing residents to comply with the directive by intercepting motorcycles in the state.

She said the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare people from engaging in their normal activities.

Odah, however, said the police had secured the area and embarked on a “show of force’’ to maintain law and order in the state.

The spokesperson said: “One of the hoodlums lost his life when they opened fire on our men. People were going about their legitimate businesses and activities in the area but the hoodlums were distracting and forcing them to obey the IPOB’s sit-at-home directive.

“They blocked some axis in the metropolis, collecting motorcycles and burning them.”

IPOB had declared a sit-at-home on May 31 in remembrance of those who died in the 30-month Nigerian civil war which ended on January 15, 1970.

Markets, banks, and fuel stations did not open for business, while there was low vehicular movement in the state.

