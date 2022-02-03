News
Hoodlums attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osun
Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs attacked the campaign office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osogbo, Osun State.
The gunmen stormed the building shortly after a meeting by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, shot sporadically and forced those at the premises to scamper for safety.
A section of the building was severely damaged during the attack.
The former governor’s campaign office had previously come under attack from criminals in the state.
READ ALSO: Calm returns to Lagos Island after hoodlums clash left two dead, scores injured
The building, popularly referred to as Oranmiyan House, was attacked by thugs during a meeting of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a group loyal to Aregbesola in November last year.
The state has witnessed violent clashes between loyalists of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the minister in recent times.
The spokesperson for the Osun State police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said police operatives had been deployed to the scene to access the situation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...