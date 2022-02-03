Hoodlums attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osun

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs attacked the campaign office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osogbo, Osun State.

The gunmen stormed the building shortly after a meeting by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, shot sporadically and forced those at the premises to scamper for safety.

A section of the building was severely damaged during the attack.

The former governor’s campaign office had previously come under attack from criminals in the state.

The building, popularly referred to as Oranmiyan House, was attacked by thugs during a meeting of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a group loyal to Aregbesola in November last year.

The state has witnessed violent clashes between loyalists of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the minister in recent times.

The spokesperson for the Osun State police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said police operatives had been deployed to the scene to access the situation.

