Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters, set cars ablaze in Abuja

Suspected hoodlums on Monday attacked the #EndSARS protesters as they converged on Dan Kogi, area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and set ablaze over 50 cars at Apo Mechanic village in Abuja .

Several Nigerians, predominantly youths have been on the streets for two weeks with placards clamoring for an end to police brutality.

Read also: Hoodlums set police station on fire in Lagos

It was gathered that the thugs had made attempts to attack the demonstrators at the mechanic village, however, they were overpowered. In retaliation the thugs reportedly set the cars displayed for sale on fire.

Join the conversation

Opinions