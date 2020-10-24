Latest Politics

Hoodlums attack ex-House of Reps deputy speaker’s office, council secretariat in Osun

October 24, 2020
Osun
By Ripples Nigeria

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday invaded the office of the ex-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, in Osun State and looted valuables from the office.

The attackers who were armed with machetes and axes also attacked the Iwo local government secretariat.

READ ALSO: Residents loot warehouse, cart away COVID-19 palliatives in Plateau

The youth set ablaze parts of the secretariat building and moved towards Iwo East Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) where they also wreaked havoc.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */