Hoodlums attack ex-House of Reps deputy speaker’s office, council secretariat in Osun

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday invaded the office of the ex-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, in Osun State and looted valuables from the office.

The attackers who were armed with machetes and axes also attacked the Iwo local government secretariat.

The youth set ablaze parts of the secretariat building and moved towards Iwo East Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) where they also wreaked havoc.

