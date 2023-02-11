Hoodlums attack Obi supporters in Lagos (Photos)

As the standard bearer for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, embarked on his final rally in Lagos state on Saturday, some of his supporters have reported attacks by hoodlums in Lagos State.

According to reports, the supporters were attacked with machetes and other things as they were making their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where the rally was to take place.

Videos and images posted on social media also featured some people who appeared to be Obi’s followers with bruises, as well as vandalized automobiles and buses that were allegedly used to carry supporters to the party’s different events.

The attacks were attributed to one of the other main parties in the state and its presidential candidate.

Rinu Oduala, an Obi supporter and activist tweeted, “‘Obidients are bullies’. But one party is currently trying to prevent LP rally in Lagos by sponsoring attacks with thugs armed with machetes and guns. The wickedness of our ‘intellectuals and celebrities’ isn’t talked about enough.”

“Obidients are bullies”. But one party is currently trying to prevent LP rally in Lagos by sponsoring attacks with thugs armed with machetes and guns. The wickedness of our “intellectuals and celebrities” isn’t talked about enough. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 11, 2023

Another supporter, John Skones, detailed how the route to TBS was allegedly blocked by hoodlums in order to scuttle the rally.

“They made it look like the bus was faulty and planted it overnight to cause traffic at 3MB to discourage people from attending the LP rally.. Lastma officials there said they were warned not to touch it,” he said.

They made it look like the bus was faulty and planted it overnight to cause traffic at 3MB to discourage people from attending the LP rally.. Lastma officials there said they were warned not to touch it.. #ObiDattiInLagos pic.twitter.com/pLg8smrkVj — JUDE AMUAGWOR SKONES™ (@perfectskones) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Obi took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the seemingly overwhelming support he has received.

“Today, the LP and Obidient Family will conclude the State rallies in Lagos. It’s been a whirlwind and a very value-added experience across the 36 States,” he said.

“Thank you Nigerians for engaging constructively. The Mission to take back Nigeria is real and the core objective is in sight. Let’s make it happen. Saving Nigeria is Now or Never.”

Today, the LP and Obidient Family will conclude the State rallies in Lagos. It's been a whirlwind and a very value-added experience across the 36 States. Thank you Nigerians for engaging constructively. The Mission to take back Nigeria is real and the core objective is in sight. pic.twitter.com/V50tqd6R3C — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 11, 2023

