Entertainment
Hoodlums attack Portable in Lekki (Video)
Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has been attacked by suspected hoodlums alongside his newly signed artiste during a shopping spree in the Lekki area of Lagos State.
The “Zazu” crooner in a widely circulated video on social media said he was assaulted with his boys by hoodlums posing as fans when they went shopping for his artiste Young Duu at an unidentified location in Lekki.
READ ALSO: Singer Portable survives ghastly auto crash with his G-Wagon
The singer added that the hoodlums approached him during his shopping and demanded money but he turned down the request.
Portable, who was heard venting his rage in the video, said his artiste suffered injuries, including a shattered eye in the attack.
Portable and his boys gets attacked in Lekki.pic.twitter.com/VflFFtOzz3
— YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) August 8, 2023
