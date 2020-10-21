Hoodlums burgle Nollywood star’s shop, cart away goods worth N100m

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, claimed on Wednesday evening that suspected hoodlums broke into her shop in the Lekki area of Lagos and carted away goods worth N100million.

She told journalists the hoodlums attacked the security guard at the shop and broke his head.

The incident, according to her, happened on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:Wizkid demands resignation of Buhari, Osinbajo & IGP over inability to contain #EndSARS protests

Elendu said: “You can see the pictures on my Instagram account. The incident happened today. Only the security man was at the premises and he is currently at the hospital because they broke his head. My shop is in Lagos at the Marwa bus stop.

“I do not know the time it happened because I was not there, I just got the information this evening. What I have there is worth over a N100million, they even took away my generator. They took away everything, all the electronics, the shoes, bags, hair, everything including the furniture. I do not know how they did it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions