Hoodlums destroy ballot boxes in Gwagwalada

About 30 minutes to the end of voting, thugs have reportedly destroyed ballot boxes at Dagiri Polling unit, in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory.

An eye witness said that the attack occurred after a good number of persons in the area had already voted.

There had been reports of destruction of ballot boxes and other INEC materials in places like Lagos and Edo State, where INEC BVAS machines were said to have been snatched.

