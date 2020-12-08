Hoodlums destroy Ondo monarch’s palace twice in one week

For the second time in one week, suspected hoodlums on Tuesday destroyed the palace of the traditional ruler of Ode community in Akure North local government area of Ondo State, Oba Sunday Boboye.

Hoodlums had on Wednesday burnt down the monarch’s first palace and forced him to relocate to the second palace which was also attacked on Tuesday.

Residents of the community told journalists on Tuesday evening that the hoodlums stormed the village at about 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday and shot indiscriminately before moving to the monarch’s second palace.

In a chat with journalists, Oba Boboye said the attack was targeted at him.

He said: “I want the IGP and other security agencies to order an investigation into this hoodlum attack. This is a clear case of arson, intimidation, and attempts to kill me and wipe out my family.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had deployed its men to the community to restore peace.

Ikoro added that police operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums.

