Hoodlums disrupt Soludo’s meeting with tricycle operators in Anambra

Hoodlums suspected to be cultists on Thursday disrupted a meeting between the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and tricycle operators in the state.

The tricycle operators had gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, to thank the governor for his efforts at stamping out touting and all forms of illegal revenue collections when the criminals struck.

A human rights activist, Osita Obi, who had been at the forefront of the fight to rid the state of touts, was specifically targeted by the gun-wielding hoodlums

The 60-year-old activist was rescued by police officers from the B Division, Awka.

