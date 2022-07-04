News
Hoodlums invade, burn INEC facility in Enugu
Unknown arsonists have attacked the facility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state.
A statement issued by INEC National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Sunday, said the attackers invaded the Secretariat on late on Sunday night.
The statement reads: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State, Me Emeka Ononamadu, reported that our Igboeze North Local Government Area Office was set ablaze by unknown arsonists. The attack happened at 11:48pm on Sunday 3rd July, 2022.
“The arsonists overpowered the security guards, forced their way into the premises and set the building ablaze. Although no casualties were reported, 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and equipment were destroyed in spite of the best efforts of Enugu state fire service deployed to Nsukka.
Read also:Hoodlums disrupt Soludo’s meeting with tricycle operators in Anambra
“The Commission is working to ascertain the status of voter registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as well as uncollected permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) locked up in the fireproof cabinet.
“The attack coming in the middle of voter registration exercise and other preparations for 2023 general election is worrisome. It would be recalled that 23rd May 2021, our office in the neighbouring Igboeze South Local Government Area was attacked in a similar manner by unknown gunmen.
“This followed earlier attacks on Udenu Local Government Area office on 13th May, 2021 and the state headquarters in Education on 16th May 2021. The Commission has since substantially recovered from these attacks and resumed normal activities there, including the CVF and collection of PVCs.
“The Commission will continue to work with the security agencies and the emergency services to protect our facilities”.
