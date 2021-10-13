Hoodlums kidnap catholic cleric in Umuahia

A catholic priest, Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie of St Theresa’s Parish, Umuahia, was on Wednesday morning, kidnapped along the Enyiukwu Road, Ohokobe Afaraukwu community, in Ibeku Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

According to eyewitnesses, the kidnappers intercepted the clergy who had concluded a morning mass at St Gabriel’s Parish at Okpururie Afaraukwu area of the state capital, and forced him out of his Toyota Corolla into their vehicle and sped off.

However, the police were yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report, while the diocese is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

it was gathered that Rev Fr Chimezie hails from Enugu State and was ordained a priest earlier this year.

More details later…

