Hoodlums kill DPO, attack police stations in Anambra

Suspected hoodlums on Friday killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) during attacks on police stations in Nnewi South local government Area of Anambra State.

Several other police officers were also injured in the attacks.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Chairman of Nnewi South LGA, George Moore, who confirmed the attacks to journalists, said the hoodlums attacked Osumenyi police station and set it ablaze.

He added that the hoodlums vandalised patrol vehicles and motorcycles.

Moore said: “The DPO was killed while an officer was seriously injured. The officer has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

READ ALSO: Police reform will end impunity in Nigeria —Osinbajo

“The hoodlums equally attacked Ezinifite police station also in Nnewi South. However, no death was recorded there.

“The criminals set ablaze Amichi police station. They also attacked Amichi vigilante commander, injured his son, and set all the cars in his compound on fire.

“Similarly, the hoodlums attacked another police station in Ukpor, Nnewi South, and carted away arms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions