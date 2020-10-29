Hoodlums kill police inspector in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State police command said on Thursday suspected hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters murdered a police inspector, Mr. Egu Omini, and cut off his manhood.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Maku, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abakaliki, said the hoodlums also snatched the victim’s AK-47 rifle after attacking a police station in the state capital.

According to him, the hoodlums regrouped in their large numbers on October 26 and invaded the Central Police Station, Abakaliki for the second time in one week.

He added that the criminals set the police station and patrol vehicles in the premises ablaze.

Maku said: “Exhibit vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, and other police property seen within the station were burnt. They shot sporadically at the policemen and gruesomely murdered Insp. Egu Omini, cut off his private part and snatched his AK-47 riffle.

“On October 21, the first of the protest in the state, two policemen, Paul Akpu and PC Ali Samson sustained bullet injuries and two days later one of the victims, Akpu died while on admission at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpiriKpiri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms.

“On Wednesday 28/10/2020 at about 4:00 a.m., the hoodlums again stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, vandalized the building, burnt two vehicles, and exhibit motorcycles.

“They shot and wounded One Insp. Okewu Sunday and snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

