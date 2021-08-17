Hoodlums kill three UNIJOS students in Plateau reprisal attack

Three students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) were killed by hoodlums during a reprisal attack along Bauchi-Ring Road in Jos, Plateau State, on Sunday.

The incident occurred just 24 hours after gunmen killed 22 travellers along Rukuba Road, Jos North local government area of the state.

The President of the Student Union Government (SUG), UNIJOS chapter, Jeremiah Dalong, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos on Tuesday, said five other students who sustained injuries during the attack are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the state capital.

He added that two other students had been declared missing by the university management.

Dalong said: “There was what I will call a reprisal attack by some hoodlums on Sunday, August 14, a day after the attack on Rukuba Road where some people were killed.

“The hoodlums attacked people going to church around the Bauchi-Ring Road area. In the attack, three of our students, two females and a male were killed.

“We can’t account for two students at the moment while five others are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Jos.”

The SUG President also expressed disappointment that Governor Simon Lalong did not visit the students in the hospital.

He urged the state, the Federal Government, and the management of the university to urgently send food items, medical aid to stranded students in their hostels.

