Metro
Hoodlums ‘looking for stolen bike’ burn down 10 houses in Kano
Hoodlums have stormed Dan Jamfari Community, Barbaji village, in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State and burnt down 10 houses.
According to a resident, Magaji Audu, the assailants who were more than 200, were armed with sticks and cutlasses.
“They invaded the village in the night and went from house to house claiming they were looking for their stolen motorcycle,” he said.
Confirming the attack to newsmen on Friday, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Saleh Jili said that the agency sympathised with victims and took relief materials to them.
Read also:Hoodlums attack Bauchi lawmakers, smash cars, others
He added that the state government would leave no stone unturned to fish out the assailants and bring them to justice.
Relief materials given to the victims included 10 bundles of roofing sheets, 20 bags of cement, 10 packs of zinc nails, 20 bags of 10kg rice, 20 bags of maize and five bags of salt.
The victims also got clothing materials, cutleries, buckets, vegetable oil and five cartons of seasoning cubes.
Mr Jili reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties of citizens and charged residents of the community to live in peace and harmony.
