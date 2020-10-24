Suspected hoodlums on Saturday attacked the home of former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma- Egba, in Calabar, Cross River, looted properties on the premises.
They later set fire on the building.
READ ALSO: Hoodlums invade Oyo senator’s house, cart away motorcycles, generators, others
However, it is unclear if members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain’s family were around at the time of the incident.
- #EndSARS: Police arrest 10 hoodlums, recover water dispensers, deep freezers, others in Akwa Ibom - October 24, 2020
- Hoodlums loot Ndoma-Egba’s Calabar home, set fire on building - October 24, 2020
- Tinubu visits Sanwo-Olu in Government House, denies traveling abroad, son’s abduction - October 24, 2020