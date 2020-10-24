Hoodlums loot Ndoma-Egba’s Calabar home, set fire on building

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday attacked the home of former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma- Egba, in Calabar, Cross River, looted properties on the premises.

They later set fire on the building.

However, it is unclear if members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain’s family were around at the time of the incident.

