Hoodlums, not police shot, killed man in Surulere –Lagos govt

Lagos State government has claimed that reports one person was killed by police in Surulere area of the state on Monday, during an #EndSARS protest was not true.

A photo and video of a man killed, allegedly during #EndSARS protest, was circulated on social media on Monday.

But in a statement by Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, the state government denied the claim.

Explaining what happened the government said:

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to reports that an #ENDSARS protester has been killed in Surulere. This is not true.

READ ALSO: EndSARS protesters boo Gov Sanwo-Olu in Lekki, won’t allow him speak

“A group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping. They shot three officers. One of them, Inspector Erinfolami Ayodeji, unfortunately, died. The others are Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.

“The hoodlums, while escaping, fired into the air. A bystander was hit. He also died – sadly.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commiserates with the families, who lost their loved ones and prays that God will strengthen them.

“He urges all those concerned to ensure that these protests do not degenerate further and create room for hoodlums who do not mean well for our society.

“The government is working with the Police to ensure the restoration of the peace that Lagos has always been proud of.”

Join the conversation

Opinions