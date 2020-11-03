Hoodlums, not soldiers likely behind Lekki shooting —AGF Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has said that it was possible hoodlums and not soldiers shot unarmed and peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos State on October 20.

He stated, that it would be “pre-emptive” to conclude there was even shooting at Lekki tollgate, adding that soldiers seen at the place could likely be soldiers wearing army uniform.

Malami stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Malami said, “You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process.”

He added that investigation to unravel what truly happened was underway.

Malami's claim is coming despite Nigeria Army's acceptance that it deployed soldiers at Lekki tollgate on the request of Lagos State government.

Malami’s claim is coming despite Nigeria Army’s acceptance that it deployed soldiers at Lekki tollgate on the request of Lagos State government.

The army, however, denied that the soldiers did not shoot the protesters.

Meanwhile, video and photo evidence from the Lekki tollgate incident showed that several people were injured while a yet to be established number of protesters are said to have died as a result of shooting by the men in army uniform.

Currently, a judicial panel set up by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu set up to probe the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police unit, is also working to ascertain what really happened at Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

