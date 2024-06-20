Hoodlums reportedly kill one person, injure two policemen in Kano

Some suspected hoodlums have reportedly killed one person and injured two policemen on Jaen Makera quarters in Kano metropolis, Kano State.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, disclosed this when he spoke to Journalists on Thursday in Kano.

Gumel noted that the suspects killed one Muktar Garba, also known as Babalia, during the incident.

He said that Garba died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital, Kano.

He added that his corpse had been released to his relatives for burial.

Gumel said that the hoodlums who were carrying dangerous weapons defied police presence, deployed to the area, and started attacking innocent people.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 16 suspected cultists in Anambra

He stated that more reinforcement from the police tactical team and nearby divisions was deployed to the area, and peace was restored as the hoodlums fled.

The commissioner said that efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He mentioned that some other groups of hoodlums on Wednesday engaged in street fighting, using dangerous weapons at Yan Dillalai and Jaen Makera, but were dispersed by the police team.

Gumel said the two policemen, SC Wasilu Umar and PC Abdulmalik Yusif, who were injured during the incident, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He said that a suspect, Umar Shuaibu, was arrested for attacking Yusif, while a vehicle attached to Filin Hockey was destroyed.

The commissioner said that the command strives to address the underlying causes of violence and promote lasting peace and well-being for all individuals affected.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now