Metro
Hoodlums reportedly kill one person, injure two policemen in Kano
Some suspected hoodlums have reportedly killed one person and injured two policemen on Jaen Makera quarters in Kano metropolis, Kano State.
The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, disclosed this when he spoke to Journalists on Thursday in Kano.
Gumel noted that the suspects killed one Muktar Garba, also known as Babalia, during the incident.
He said that Garba died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital, Kano.
He added that his corpse had been released to his relatives for burial.
Gumel said that the hoodlums who were carrying dangerous weapons defied police presence, deployed to the area, and started attacking innocent people.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 16 suspected cultists in Anambra
He stated that more reinforcement from the police tactical team and nearby divisions was deployed to the area, and peace was restored as the hoodlums fled.
The commissioner said that efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
He mentioned that some other groups of hoodlums on Wednesday engaged in street fighting, using dangerous weapons at Yan Dillalai and Jaen Makera, but were dispersed by the police team.
Gumel said the two policemen, SC Wasilu Umar and PC Abdulmalik Yusif, who were injured during the incident, were treated and discharged from the hospital.
He said that a suspect, Umar Shuaibu, was arrested for attacking Yusif, while a vehicle attached to Filin Hockey was destroyed.
The commissioner said that the command strives to address the underlying causes of violence and promote lasting peace and well-being for all individuals affected.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...