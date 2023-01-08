Hoodlums reportedly set Anambra police station ablaze

Some hoodlums reportedly burnt down the Umuchu Police Station in Aguata local government area of Anambra State in the early hours of Sunday.

The police station was recently renovated by a group in the area after it was razed down during the 2020 #ENDSARS protest in the state.

Residents told journalists that the criminals stormed the facility on motorcycles at about 3:00 a.m. and set fire to the building.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Anambra and other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals for about two years with many people killed and properties worth hundreds of millions of Naira destroyed during the period.

