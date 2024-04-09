Hoodlums set ablaze ex-Gov Aper Aku’s house in Benue

A group of hoodlums on Monday set ablaze the residence of ex-Benue State governor, late Aper Aku, in Gboko.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Anene, who declined further comments on the incident, however, said investigations to unravel those behind the crime were ongoing.

Aku served as governor of Benue State between 1979 and 1984.

READ ALSO: Benue among least developed states in northern Nigeria, Gov Alia laments

He died in November 1988.

The ex-governor’s daughter, Miss Deborah Aku, told journalists that police personnel rescued six of them from the building shortly before the hoodlums set the house on fire.

She said the entire house, including properties worth millions of naira, were burnt down.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now