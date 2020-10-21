Hoodlums set ablaze Ibeju Lekki local government secretariat

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Ibeju Lekki Local Government Secretariat, Igando-Oloja, Lagos State, and burnt down offices on the premises.

The council’s Chief Press Secretary, Olumide Arisu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the hoodlums also carted away properties belonging to the council.

He described the attack as barbaric.

Arisu said: “The armed thugs disguised as peaceful protesters to gain entrance and burnt down the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Secretariat, Igando-Oloja.

“They were around till evening. They made sure that no single office or building is safe from their barbaric act.

“Vehicles parked at the premises were set ablaze, valuable properties were also destroyed and set ablaze.

“They burst into different offices of the council. They carted away office equipment, documents, computer sets, other Information Communication Technology gadgets, and other valuable things worth millions of naira.”

