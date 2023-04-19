Metro
Hoodlums set BRT bus ablaze after an accident in Lagos
Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday set ablaze a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle after an accident along the Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos.
The incident occurred after the driver of a commercial bus died in an accident involving the BRT vehicle and the bus on the Ifako Bridge along the busy highway.
The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident on the agency’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
The commercial bus, according to the LASTMA official, was heading towards Ogudu from Lagos Island when the accident occurred.
READ ALSO: Train Accident: Lagos to file 16 charges against BRT bus driver
Taofiq said: “LASTMA has carried out a series of enlightenment campaigns warning motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to stop overspeeding and adhere strictly to speed limit signs erected by government across the state.
“While other emergency responders including Traffic Police Officers supported officials of LASTMA at the accident scene, on hearing of the death of the commercial bus driver whose body was lying beside the upturned commercial bus, hoodlums in the area set ablaze the bus belonging to the Lagos State Bus Service Limited.”
