Hoodlums set police inspector ablaze in Akwa-Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

A police officer in Akwa Ibom State identified simply as Inspector Aniekan was on Monday set ablaze by hoodlums in his apartment in Ikot Afangha community, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums were said to have traced him to his residence and razed it down around 2:30am while he was fast asleep.

“We woke up to see the charred remains of the inspector buried in the rubble of his house that was completely burnt down by the inferno deliberately set to consume him and his household properties,” a source who preferred anonymity said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, was saddened by the attacks against police personnel in the state.

He stated, “We are aware of the incident and it is quite unfortunate. We have yet to really establish the remote and immediate causes of the incident and we will be able to establish that when investigations are concluded.

“The Commissioner of Police is deeply saddened and has condoled with the bereaved family and has ordered mass police operations in the area.

“There is an ongoing operation right now in the area and hopefully the culprits will be apprehended and I can assure you that justice will prevail at the end of investigation.”

