Hoodlums set police station on fire in Lagos

October 20, 2020
Hoodlums set police station on fire in Lagos
Suspected hoodlums on Tuesday set fire to a police station located at Orile, along the Lagos Badagry expressway.

While the fire raged, no policeman nor members of the fire fighting department were sighted anywhere close to the scene.

It was gathered that the fire was started by some hoodlums in the area, but their reason was still unknown as at the time of this report.

Incidents of hoodlums storming police stations and in some case setting them ablaze have been reported recently, especially in the Edo State axis.

Also, a medium security correctional centre in Benin, the Edo State capital was on Monday attacked by the hoodlums, who also reported set many inmates of the facility free.

