Hoodlums set venue for Oshiomhole’s political rally ablaze

A venue where Adams Oshiomhole arranged to use as rally group to receive some defectors into the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, it was learnt, had prepared the venue in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

However, persons suspected to be hoodlums, on Saturday stormed the venue and set it ablaze, allegedly destroying two cars, over 1000 chairs and several canopies.

According to a source, there were gunshots before the hoodlums burnt the venue, a field said to belong to a private individual in the state.

Meanwhile, the APC factional chairman in the area, Alhaji Abubakar Akokhia, has since said that the event would still go on.

Oshiomhole is said to have since returned to Edo for the event.

Unending crisis in Edo APC, apparently as a result of the rift between Oshiomhole and his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has seen the party go into factions.

